Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 3,504 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day moving average of $234.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

