Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 5,725 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.