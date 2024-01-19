Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,291 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 75,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 683,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

