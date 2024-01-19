Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $169.91 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $171.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

