Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.95 Million Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $50.10 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $829.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

