Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.32 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,851 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.