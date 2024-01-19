Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.11 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $50,360,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,722.02 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,625.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,555.70. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

