Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Applied Materials Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of AMAT stock opened at $160.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.09 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Applied Materials Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
