Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $202.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.93 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.