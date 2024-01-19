Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.