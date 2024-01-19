Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,051 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

