Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,249 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

