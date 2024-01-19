Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,303 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $166.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average is $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

