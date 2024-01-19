Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 881 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

