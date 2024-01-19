Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $228.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

