CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Sells $117,900.00 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul T. Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,629,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.