Cypress Capital Group Acquires 1,083 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.08. 647,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.