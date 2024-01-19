Cypress Capital Group Acquires 730 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.36. 611,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,725. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.48. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

