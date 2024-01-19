Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. 6,708,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832,495. The company has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

