Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,383. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

