Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 225,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,850. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

