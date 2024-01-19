Cypress Capital Group Has $2.07 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $170.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

