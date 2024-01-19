Cypress Capital Group Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. 1,459,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

