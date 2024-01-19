Cypress Capital Group Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 10,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,021. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $767.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

