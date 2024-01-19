Cypress Capital Group Has $32.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 4.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $626.57. 963,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $647.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.51. The company has a market capitalization of $594.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
