Cypress Capital Group Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 59,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 149.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 593,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 355,210 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.