Cypress Capital Group Purchases 519 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 584,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,913. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

