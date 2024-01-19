Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

