Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,292 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. 1,203,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

