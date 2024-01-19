Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,516 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LMT traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.40. 180,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,200. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

