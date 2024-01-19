Cypress Capital Group Sells 20,998 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group owned about 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,677. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

