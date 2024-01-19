D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 112,743 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $29.91 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

