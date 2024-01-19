D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $382.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.64 and its 200 day moving average is $399.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

