D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 262 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Shares of TRV opened at $198.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $199.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

