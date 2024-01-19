D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

