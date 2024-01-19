Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 20,733 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BX opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.