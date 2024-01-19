Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 9,181 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Hess Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.