Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 783 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MPC opened at $151.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $162.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

