Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,442 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after buying an additional 224,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.42. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

