Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 41.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.7 %

HES stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Hess Company Profile



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

