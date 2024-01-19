Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,849,000 after buying an additional 4,936,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $57.25 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

