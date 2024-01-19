Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,374 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

