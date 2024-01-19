Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

