Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 10,452 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.