Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 13,869 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $57.25 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

