Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $184.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.33.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,333 shares of company stock worth $9,288,854. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

