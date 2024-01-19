Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

