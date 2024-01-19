Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 12,900 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Fox Factory worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

