Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.40.
Several research firms have commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
