Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.40.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $226.20 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.