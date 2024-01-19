Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Danone from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Danone from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Danone stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

